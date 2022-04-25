The effects of the high social interaction of Holy Week begin to emerge strongly. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, reported this Monday of an increase of more than 50 percent in the 14-day incidence of Covid cases, reaching 958 positives per 100,000 people over 60 years of age in the Region of Murcia, the only segment on which the health authorities currently offer data.

The incidence is the indicator that the experts of the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health closely monitor after the gradual reduction of restrictions, which culminated in the removal of the mask indoors during the Spring Festival, given the foreseeable increase in infections that are already showing their faces. Already last Monday the data reflected a change in scenario, after going from a period of oscillation of slight rises and falls in infections to a clear upward trend, when the cumulative incidence over fourteen days grew by more than one hundred points.

Public Health reported this Monday a total of 194 new cases in 24 hours, while the number of people admitted remained relatively stable with 198 people in hospitals in the Region, 9 of them in Intensive Care Units.

In addition, there were three more deaths due to the pandemic, which correspond to three women aged 77, 78 and 92.

Pedreño attributed this increase to the greater social interaction experienced in this month of April and made a new call for personal responsibility and self-care, and recalled that the elimination of the mandatory use of a mask indoors continues to have exceptions and that it must continue. being used especially if in “if we have vulnerable people in our environment”.

On the other hand, he predicted new increases in the coming days, since, as he pointed out, “experience tells us that the increase in interaction increases infections.” Although he recalled that the Region of Murcia has a vaccination rate of 95.04 percent coverage with at least one dose.