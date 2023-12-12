Immediately after the polling stations closed, the counting of voters' votes began immediately inside the headquarters of the polling subcommittees.

Each subcommittee will announce a detailed numerical tally at the conclusion of the counting of voting cards, including the number of voters registered in the committee, the number of those who attended and cast their votes over the three days of the electoral process, the number of valid and invalid votes, and the number of valid votes obtained by each candidate, and recording these numbers in the Committee work minutes.

The vote counting operations were attended by representatives of the candidates, representatives of local and foreign civil society organizations, and reporters and representatives of local and international media, in accordance with the instructions of the National Elections Authority.

After completing their work, the sub-polling committees inform the general committees of the results of the numerical tally and hand over all ballot papers and documents to them, which in turn will work to tally and collect the results of their sub-committees and report them to the National Elections Authority.

The final result of the presidential elections is expected to be announced on December 18.

Below are details about the candidates:

Abdel Fattah Sisi

Al-Sisi (68 years old) was Minister of Defense and Military Production between 2012 and 2013 and Director of Military Intelligence and Reconnaissance between 2010 and 2012.

He resigned from the armed forces in 2014 to run for president.

He was declared the winner with 97 percent of the vote, becoming the eighth president of Egypt.

He received a second term 4 years later by the same margin of victory.

Sisi is running for a third term after constitutional amendments made in 2019 that also allowed for the extension of the presidential term from 4 to 6 years.

Farid Zahran

It is headed by the veteran politician and leftist opposition figure Farid Zahran (66 years old) The Egyptian Social Democratic Party, which was founded after the revolution of January 25, 2011, adopts the ideology of "social democracy" and is based on a set of principles such as social justice, citizenship, security, and the rule of law.

Zahran has a long history in establishing political movements and coalitions, including the student movement in the 1970s, and the Egyptian Movement for Change (Kifaya), which protested the rule of the former Egyptian president. Hosni Mubarak Since 2004, the Civil Democratic Movement, which was formed in 2017 to support democracy and social justice, includes a number of civil current parties.

Zahran says he prioritizes "limiting state ownership and management of state-owned enterprises to strategic economic projects linked to security or indirectly supporting the private sector," such as Suez Canal The iron and steel company, electricity, water and sanitation companies.

Abdul Sind Yamama

Abdel-Sanad Yamama (71 years old), a lawyer and professor of international law, is a candidate for the Wafd Party, the oldest liberal party in Egypt.

Yamama said that he supports imposing a maximum presidential term for two terms of 4 years each.

Al-Yamamah supports constitutional amendments with a focus on rights and freedoms and economic reform, which he says will allow the establishment of a “free economy.”

Hazem Omar