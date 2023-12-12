Climate change | In the Arctic region, the hottest summer since 1900

The reason for the high temperature is accelerating climate change, the report states.

Past summer was the warmest in recorded history in the arctic region, according to a US report published on Tuesday.

The average temperature in the region from July to September was 6.4 degrees, which is the highest reading since 1900, when the temperature in the region began to be recorded. In total, the current year in the region is the sixth warmest in the history of measurements.

The report states that the reason for the high temperature is still accelerating climate change caused by human activity.

“The overriding message of the report is that the time to act is now,” said NOAA director Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

According to NOAA, the average temperatures of the summer measurement period have risen by 0.17 degrees every decade.

Arctic 82 experts from 13 countries are monitoring the temperature development in the region. There are eight Arctic countries: Finland, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Russia and the United States.

This year's report highlights rising seawater and air temperatures, thinning snow cover, shrinking sea ice and the continued melting of the Greenland ice sheet.

The report states that the long-term increase in temperatures will affect the ecosystems and food networks that people rely on in many different ways. According to the report, the effects can be unpredictable.