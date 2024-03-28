Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Strong Hand League enters the final meters race in the preliminary round, which determines the competition in the semi-finals, especially since the competition system places the first 4 teams in the top group, and 4 teams in the consolation center group, and the competition appears intense in light of the small difference, which amounts to one point.

The 11th round of the competition, which begins on Friday, will witness two matches, with Sharjah, the leader with 28 points, hosting Al Ain, fourth with 21 points, in the “King” Hall, and the second confrontation brings together Dibba Al-Hisn and Al-Nasr in the Khor Fakkan Club Hall, and represents the struggle of the bottom, especially since Al-Hosn is in the center. The seventh and penultimate team has 14 points, and Al-Nasr is the last team with 12 points, and the two teams are looking to get rid of the “nightmare of the bottom.”

The round will be completed on Saturday, with two matches, the first of which brings together Shabab Al-Ahly, returning from the loss from Sharjah in the summit match, and Al-Wasl, which is motivated by the recent victory over Maliha, in Al-Nahda Hall, and despite the large difference between “Al-Fursan” who is the runner-up with 24 points and “The Emperor” who is sixth with 19 points. However, the victory of “Yellow” pushes it to the “Golden Square”, in light of the closeness in points between it and Maliha V, 20 points, and Al Ain, fourth, 21 points.

Al Jazira will meet Maliha at the Abu Dhabi Pride Hall, and Al Jazira is looking for a win to compete with Shabab Al Ahly for runner-up, as it occupies third place with 22 points, while Maliha is looking for a comeback after its sudden loss to Al Wasl in the last round and occupies fifth place, and the win pushes it to the “square.”