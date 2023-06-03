A recent study by the American Journal of Climate and Atmospheric Sciences confirmed that severe heat waves and drought, due to climate and its repercussions, threaten global food supplies, which may raise prices.

In the details of the study, the researchers compared the physiological endurance of winter wheat in different climate models, and concluded that high temperatures can slow down the growth of wheat and cause the breakdown of key enzymes within it.

The study was conducted on winter wheat, which is sown in the fall and harvested in the summer, and the study found that severe weather conditions may be too strong for winter wheat grains in both the US Midwest and northeastern China.

The study said that the American Midwest and northeastern China did not witness unprecedented heat waves in the past, but this became possible with climate change, and this would cause a decrease in wheat supplies.

As a result, the researchers said, their presentation of the climate impact on wheat aims to demonstrate the severity of the climate threat to crops in order to prompt political leaders to act and prepare.

Global agricultural productivity is likely to drop by about 15 percent globally by 2050 as a result of rising temperatures and unstable weather, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

However, the impact of climate change will vary according to the crop, and the decline in agricultural productivity will not be in a straight line.

A study of the “Global Citizen” platform, concerned with climate issues and facing poverty, revealed last year that 40 percent of the total edible crops globally are threatened with extinction, as a result of climate change.

In the end, extreme weather phenomena such as floods, fires, hurricanes, and drought double the threat to global food sources, as these phenomena threaten wheat, coffee, and cotton crops, and cause turmoil in prices and markets.