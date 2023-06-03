Indian Train Crash | Human error could have been the cause of the accident – This is known about the disastrous accident

According to the preliminary report, the passenger train ran onto the wrong track where it collided with a freight train. Nearly 300 people were killed and about a thousand injured in eastern India.

Tentatively report says India’s disastrous train crash was caused by The Coromandel Express passenger train running on the wrong track, railway officials and Odisha police officials say. The matter has been reported by, among other things The Times of India and India Today.

According to a preliminary investigation report released on Saturday, The Coromandel Express train ran onto a loop track instead of the main line, where it collided with a parked freight train.

“This may have been due to human error in communication. The Coromandel Express had been given the green light to move onto the main track towards Chennai,” officials said, according to The Times of India.

Due to the force of the collision, all 22 carriages of the passenger train, which was traveling at 130 kilometers per hour, derailed. At least three of them bounced onto an adjacent track where they hit another passenger train, the Howrah Superfast Express, which was just passing the station at 7pm local time. The two passenger trains had a total of 2,000 passengers, he says Tribune India.

See also Investment | Kim Kardashian is setting up a new venture capital company together with an industry tycoon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the scene of the train crash on Saturday.

of India railway loop tracks are usually about 750 meters long and their purpose is to streamline traffic at stations and make more room for train storage, Tribune India explain.

Friday night’s train accident happened at Bahanagar Bazar station, Balasore in the state of Odisha.

It is India’s deadliest train accident in the current millennium. According to the authorities who spoke about the investigation report, 261 people died and 900 people were injured in the accident. In the past, there have also been news about larger numbers of victims. For example, a US channel CNN wrote 280 dead and over a thousand injured, and news agencies 288 dead.

Rescue workers carried the victim of the train accident to the high school building, which was temporarily used to identify the victims of the accident.

For example, in 2021, a total of up to 16,000 people died in train accidents in India, according to CNN. According to national crime records, up to 67.7 percent of these deaths were caused by falling from a train or by a train hitting people on the tracks.

of India prime minister Narendra Modi and the minister responsible for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site on Saturday. Vaishnaw is informed by Twitter on his channel about monetary compensation for the victims of the accident and their relatives.

For deaths, the railway minister promises a good 11,300 euros, for serious injuries a good 2,260 euros and for minor injuries about 565 euros.

Prime Minister Modi has also met the accident victims in the hospital. According to the Indian media, Modi has said that those responsible for the accident will not be pardoned.

The authorities in charge of the rescue work told AFP on Saturday that the rescue operation is over and “All the bodies and injured have been taken away from the accident site”.