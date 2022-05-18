Climate change Heat waves plaguing India and Pakistan are a hundred times more likely due to climate change, experts say

Temperatures above 49 degrees were measured on Sunday in the Indian capital, New Delhi. In Jacobabad, Pakistan, the temperature was measured to be 51 degrees on the same day.

Human testing the limits of survival temperature continues to torture India and Pakistan.

On Sunday, the Indian capital, New Delhi, measured temperatures above 49 degrees on Sunday. In Jacobabad, Pakistan, the temperature was measured to be 51 degrees on the same day.

Experts have previously predicted that the heat wave could ease during May, especially in India, but so far this has not been the case. After Sunday’s peak temperatures, the early part of the week has been a little easier in the countries, but experts predict the heat will rise again close to 50 degrees by the weekend.

The long-running heat wave has wreaked havoc on agriculture, forced people to stay indoors, caused forest fires, closed schools, caused power outages and dwindled water supplies. It is estimated that millions of people have been in danger of death.

Read more: Heat wave plaguing India and Pakistan tests limits to human survival, says expert

Read more: Exceptionally hot spring closes schools in India – “Many children can’t stand this, their noses start to bleed”

On Wednesday British Meteorological Institute (Met Office) reports a new studyaccording to which climate change has made similar heat waves in India and Pakistan one hundred times more likely to occur without the effects of climate change.

According to the study, based on natural probability, the temperature would exceed the 2010 average temperature every 312 years. Taking into account the effects of climate change on the situation, the temperature can be expected to exceed the 2010 average by 3.1 years.

2010 has been used as a reference, as the highest average temperatures since 1900 were measured in April and May.

The study also predicts that by the end of this century, temperatures can be expected to exceed the 2010 average by 1.15 every year.

On Wednesday was published also a report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) that four key indicators following the progress of climate change hit new records last year.

These four metrics are atmospheric carbon dioxide, sea level rise, ocean temperature, and ocean acidification.

The amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continued to rise, and last year the average global temperature was about 1.1 degrees higher than pre-industrial times. In addition, the last seven years have been the warmest seven in the history of measurement.