If you want to make the leap to the new generation of Microsoft at the lowest price, this may be the opportunity you were waiting for.

Since this new (and troubled) generation of consoles started, we have been warning you about the different opportunities that microsoft has given us to get one of their new generation consoles, including every new shipment of Xbox Series X that goes on sale. But those from Redmond have another console that is knowing how to gain a foothold in the market: Xbox Series S.

Fortunately, the little one of the Xbox Series family It is seen more often in stores, but rarely at such a good price as in the offer that we bring you today. Amazon has put on sale for its Prime subscriber customers, an Xbox Series S and Forza Horizon 5 pack, in digital format, obviously, for 249 euros.

Buy Xbox Series S + Forza Horizon 5 for 249 euros on Amazon

The loose Xbox Series S console can be found for sale at xbox official store for 289 euros, although its official price is 299.99 euros. The Standard Edition of Forza Horizon 5 has a official price of 69.99 euros (price from the official Xbox store). This supposes savings of more than 100 euros in a pack that has one of the most interesting titles in the console catalog.

If you want to know more about PlayGround Games’ trip to Mexico, at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Forza Horizon 5 available: “the definitive game in the Forza saga and the time to seek new horizons.”

