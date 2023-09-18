Monday, September 18, 2023, 00:49



It is not the first time that a Real Murcia match has had to be suspended, as happened with the duel that was going to be played this Sunday in Ibiza. The Grana expedition could not fly to the island on Saturday night and there was no game. A date to play it has not yet been set. In recent years there have been several postponements of Murcia’s league matches for different reasons. Like the one at the start of the 2014-15 campaign, when the Grana club was administratively relegated to Second B and could not play the first day due to not having enough troops. In fact, it debuted on the second matchday on August 30 in Ferrol with a victory, although the first matchday, Real Murcia-Logroñés de Nueva Condomina, was not played until September 24.

In the 2011-12 campaign, Real Murcia’s return to the Second Division with Iñaki Alonso, the League also started late due to a players’ strike. The competition started on August 28 with a defeat for the Grana team at home against Celta (1-3) and they did not play the opening day until October 26, winning in Huelva by 0-2. But there was a more striking suspension, which had Javier Clemente as the main protagonist.

The break felt good



In the 2008-09 season, Murcia got off to a bad start in the Second Division with the Basque team. In fact, he was fired on matchday 16. At his farewell dinner, several Granas players were intoxicated and Murcia, led by José Miguel Campos, was unable to play against Celta on matchday 17. Of course, the cancellation and subsequent break Christmas season suited a team that won the next five games.