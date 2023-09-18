The President of Brazil invited Zelensky to meet within the UN General Assembly

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva invited his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to hold a bilateral meeting within the framework of the UN General Assembly. About it reports G1 portal with reference to Senator Jacques Wagner.

The senator is part of the head of state’s delegation to travel to New York. “President Lula da Silva invited Vladimir Zelensky to meet during the UN General Assembly,” the material says.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of Brazil and Ukraine, Mauro Vieira and Dmitry Kuleba, agreed on the positions of the parties on the eve of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

On September 10, it became known that the Brazilian leader intends to visit Moscow in 2024 to participate in the summit of the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). As the politician clarified, he is counting on a return visit of his Russian colleague to the G20 summit in Brazil.