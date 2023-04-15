The singer Robert Munoz of ‘Clavito and his chela’ He was one of the most popular cumbia artists in recent years, as he filled auditoriums with thousands of people, who sang his most successful songs like “Why will you be like this”, “I would like my soul to fly to where you are”, among other. However, her life changed drastically when she traveled to USA together with his family in the midst of the pandemic and until today he lives there. Despite the three careers that Robert studied, he has not been able to pursue them in that country and here we will tell you why.

What careers did ‘Clavito y su chela’ study outside of music?

Robert Munoz Farfan He is 52 years old and very few people know about his academic trajectory. He, besides being a renowned singer, studied Education at San Pedro University and obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2008. He also has a degree in Administration and Police Sciences by the School of Officials of the National Police of Peruaccording to the information registered on the Sunedu website.

“I have a degree in administration, besides I have a bachelor’s degree in Education and I also have a doctorate in Security and mining, and here I cannot practice my professions, because you have to follow a process to obtain residence, it is complicated and that sometimes depresses you”explained the singer of Clavito y su Chela, in an interview for Trome.

In addition to dedicating himself to music, Robert Muñoz studied Education and Administration and Police Sciences, according to Sunedu. Photo: Karibeña

Why can’t you pursue the careers you studied in the United States?

Since 2020, Robert Munoz, his wife and two small daughters live in the United States. They traveled to perform a musical tour in California, San Francisco and Los Angeles. However, they had to stay in that country due to the mandatory isolation measures to face the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. From then on, he got temporary jobs and dedicated himself to singing at family reunions, because his university degrees from Peru were not valid in the United States.

“In the musical part, when I arrived in the United States, the pandemic began and I could not do shows. On top of that, I couldn’t go out due to COVID-19, it was difficult and recently I got scared, I thought the worst because they detected a tumor. I was discharged, and after the operation, I had a haemorrhage that brought me back to the hospital. I recovered and I have worked in different jobs to support my family ”, he referred to the aforementioned medium.

What jobs did you have in the United States?

‘Clavito y su chela’ had to manage to work during the pandemic in the United States. He was a hairdresser, gardener, painter, driver and even sang at family gatherings, where they gave him tips. Despite this, he plans to return to the music industry to position his songs in other international markets.

“I am a man who came from below and I know how to do many things in life. First I was a hairdresser, which I learned in my military experience and began to cut the hair of people I knew at home. Later, I have been a welder and I have also operated heavy machinery, things that I learned when I worked in a mine”, narrated Roberto Muñoz. “I feel recharged and I’m going back to music to recover ground in Peru and enter other markets, because we have to move on,” he said.