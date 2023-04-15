Fifth Dimension – The future is already here: Barbara Gallavotti on Rai 3, previews and guests on April 15, 2023

This evening, Saturday 15 April 2022, a new episode of Fifth Dimension – The future is already here, will be broadcast on Rai 3 from 9.45 pm, the program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti which returns after last year’s success. A program of in-depth study and scientific dissemination in four episodes to tell, in an accessible and immediate language, what happens at the frontiers of science. Below are the previews and guests for tonight.

After the success of last season, Fifth dimension – The future is already here, the scientific study and dissemination program conducted by Barbara Gallavotti is back. Four new episodes to explore facts and concepts that allow you to understand the challenges and opportunities of a society like ours, in rapid change. To explore what makes us unique among all living beings: the need for knowledge that makes us human. During this edition, Barbara Gallavotti will analyze some primary needs that unite our species to many others: that of feeding, of communicating, of uniting to generate descendants and that, uniquely human, of creating and preserving antiquity and art.

In the first episode tonight, April 15, 2023, we start from Paris, with a special episode dedicated to art. Protagonist Notre Dame on the day of the fourth anniversary of the fire which, in 2019, seriously damaged it. Through unpublished images, you will have the privilege of seeing how the Cathedral, symbol of the city, is literally being reborn from its ashes thanks to the collaboration between artists and researchers. It will be understood how science and technology can help to safeguard and discover the stories that masterpieces and ancient remains contain. It will be seen how technological tools are now part of the daily life of artists, who however have the task of establishing the boundary between what derives from their creativity and what is the fruit, for example, of artificial intelligence.

Where to see Fifth Dimension – The future is already here on live TV and in streaming? The program hosted by Barbara Gallavotti will be broadcast this evening, Saturday 15 April 2023, on Rai 3 from 21.45. Rai 3 can be viewed on the digital terrestrial button 3, in HD on channel 103. If you are not at home, you can retrieve it in streaming or at any time via the on-demand function through the free platform RaiPlay.