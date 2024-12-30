The president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has attacked the PP for sheltering itself in “excuses” and “block«an agreement that resolves the migration crisis in the archipelago. For the Canarian president, the State and the national PP »are complicit« in »leaving the Canary Islands alone in the face of an unprecedented migration crisis and all those boys and girls«, a total of 5,812 minors according to the data he offered in an interview on Cadena Ser.

«We are still stuck in ‘I want but I don’t want’, but both are complicit in the situation continuing. The Government of Spain, because it does not act and intervene, which is empowered by the Constitution, and the PP because he blocks it«, he has sentenced.

Likewise, he has insisted on the Government to approve a decree law for the extraordinary distribution of immigrant minors, ensuring that it would have the necessary support to be validated in Congress.

This is what he expressed in the interview in which he expressed that he “still does not understand” that the Government “looks the other way” when it is the “obligation of the State” to give political asylum to immigrant minors.









«We have presented a decree law that would have the support in Congress to be validated for a extraordinary cast. More than 10 days have passed and the Government of Spain has said absolutely nothing about it. “We don’t understand why they continue to allow this to continue happening,” he lamented.

With this, he has criticized the lack of response from the Executive to the distribution mechanisms requested by the Government of the Canary Islands, at a time when the islands have 5,812 unaccompanied foreign minors in their care, a figure that had not been reached in the last 30 years, as explained by the Canarian president.

Clavijo, who governs with the PP in the autonomous community, has also attacked the national leadership of the ‘popular’ for taking refuge in “excuses” preventing the agreement. In his opinion, it is “absolute irresponsibility” that the situation is “blocked” and that the PP does not give a “high-level response to a humanitarian drama”, although he has assured that the greatest obligation corresponds to the Executive.

As he has stressed, all the political forces of the Canary Islands Parliament, except Vox, “maintain the same position” regarding the migration pact, and that the main problem is with the central Executive and the national PP.

You have the “enemy at home”

The Secretary of Institutional Policy and Training of the Federal Executive Commission of the PSOE, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, challenged this Monday the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo (CC), to “expel” the PP from the coalition executive that he presides if the ‘popular’ do not accept the “solidarity distribution” of unaccompanied migrant minors previously agreed upon by the PSOE and the Canarian Coalition (CC).

The representative of the PSOE has warned Clavijo that “the enemy has him at home”, and the president of the Canary Islands “he sits with his enemywhich is neither more nor less than the Popular Party”, added Gómez de Celis, who in this regard has stressed that the PSOE and the Canarian Coalition “approve a reform of the Immigration Law that we take to the Congress of Deputies”, and he “government partner«De Clavijo, the PP, »voted no«.

“Therefore, your enemy, the enemy of the Canaries, is the Popular Party,” stated the socialist leader, who then appealed to Clavijo to “oblige his government partner to reach that agreement for the solidarity distribution of the unaccompanied boys and girls who have arrived” to the archipelago, “or expel them from the” island government.