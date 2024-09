Resumption of training at Mugnaini, first week of work with Sottil. The Swedish striker Bjorkman has been signed in the youth teams. But the baby-bombers that are already there are on the rise, in addition to the talented Neapolitan, discovered by Invernizzi, Leonardi is showing off, looking for a relaunch with goals, together with Ntanda. And in the Under 17 Paratici Junior scores in bursts.

