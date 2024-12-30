The Premier League continues its course and this Monday December 30

They will measure their strength in the Villa Park stadium

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 18 of the championship.

Aston Villa comes into the match having faced Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City while Brighton & Hove Albion played their last Premier League games against Aston Villa and West Ham. After the match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa will play against Leicester and Everton. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will play against Arsenal and Ipswich Town.

Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Villa Park stadium, Aston Villa occupies the position number 9 of the Premier League standings with 28 points, while

Brighton & Hove Albion occupies the position number 10 of the table with 26 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Aston Villa has a balance of 26

goals in favor

and 29

goals against which have meant 8 games won, 4 drawn and 6 lost. Brighton & Hove Albion comes into the match having scored 27 goals and conceded 26, which has resulted in 6 games won, 8 drawn and 4 lost.

So far in the championship, Aston Villa has achieved 5 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Brighton & Hove Albion has achieved 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion today

The match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion corresponding to the day Matchday 18 The Premier League takes place today, Monday, December 30, at Villa Park. The match will start at 8:45 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 3.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Aston Villa’s schedule, Brighton & Hove Albion’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.