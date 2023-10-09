Stockholm (AFP) – The American Claudia Goldin was awarded this Monday, October 9, with the Nobel Prize in Economics for her studies on the evolution of the role of women in the labor market. Before this announcement, only two women had won the award: American Elinor Ostrom and French-American Esther Duflo.

The 77-year-old Harvard professor, the third woman to win this award, was honored for “having advanced our understanding of women’s outcomes in the labor market,” the jury announced in Stockholm.

“Claudia Goldin’s research has given us new and often surprising insights into the historical and contemporary role of women in the labor market,” he added.

Globally, around 50% of women participate in the labor market, compared to 80% of men. They earn less “and have fewer options to reach the top of the career ladder,” said Randi Hjalmarsson, a member of the Nobel committee.

“Claudia Goldin dug into archives and collected more than 200 years of data relating to the United States, allowing her to show how and why differences in income and employment rates between men and women evolved over time,” Hjalmarsson added.

Last year, the award went to Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the US Federal Reserve, and his compatriots Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, for their work on banks and their necessary bailouts in times of financial crisis.

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, the American Claudia Goldin, on a screen during the press conference in which the award was announced in Stockholm on October 9, 2023 © Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

The youngest prize

The Nobel Prize in Economics – as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel is known, awarded for the first time in 1969 – is the only one of the prizes that was not provided for in the philanthropist’s will.

It was added much later to the five traditional prizes – Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Peace -, which has earned it the nickname “false Nobel”.

In 1968, on the occasion of its tricentenary, the central bank of Sweden, the oldest in the world, created an economic sciences prize in memory of Alfred Nobel, and made available to the Nobel Foundation an annual sum equivalent to the amount of the other awards.

A representative of the committee that awards the Nobel Prize in Economics explains the work of Professor Claudia Goldin after announcing that she was the winner, on October 9, 2023 in Stockholm © Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP

For this year’s winners, the check will be 11 million crowns, the equivalent of almost a million dollars.

The most prestigious of the Nobel Prizes, that of Peace, was awarded on Friday to the Iranian human rights defender Narges Mohammadi.

Previously, Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse won Literature. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov for their work on nanoparticles.

In Physics, three specialists in the movement of electrons won, Anne L’Huillier, Pierre Agostini and Ferenc Krausz, and in Medicine, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, for their work on the messenger RNA vaccine.