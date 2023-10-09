The Nobel Prize for Economics goes to the teacher Claudia Goldin

The 2023 Nobel Prize for Economics goes to the American Claudia Goldin: the Harvard University professor was awarded by the Swedish Academy for “improving our understanding of the results of the female labor market”.

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Claudia Goldin “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/FRAayC3Jwb — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2023

Goldin, 77, uncovered key drivers of gender differences in the labor market by providing the first report on women’s wages and labor market participation.

The scholar “showed that female participation in the labor market did not have an upward trend during the entire period, but instead forms a U-shaped curve.” The teacher “explained this model as the result of structural change and the evolution of social norms regarding women’s responsibilities for the home and family.”

“Understanding the role of women in the world of work is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s innovative research we now know much more about the underlying factors and what obstacles we may need to address in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, Chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee.