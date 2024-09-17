Monterrey businessman shot dead in a bar in Merida

At least nine people lost their lives and a witness was injured during a Armed confrontation between the Juarez and Sinaloa cartels occurred on Monday afternoon andOn the Parral-Ciudad Juarez highway, in Chihuahua.

According to information confirmed by the District Attorney’s Office for the Southern Zone, the events occurred on the morning of Monday, September 16, at kilometer 46+200 on the aforementioned highway.

Local media reports that Eight people lost their lives on the spot, Their bodies were left lying on the side of the trucks in which they were traveling. A ninth person died due to injuries sustained while receiving medical attention.

In addition, A woman was hit by one of the bullets when she was caught in the middle of the confrontation while traveling aboard a passenger busThe latter was confirmed by César Jáuregui, Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua, after the conclusion of the traditional parade on September 16.

It is currently believed that the attack between Los Salgueiro of the Sinaloa Cartel and La Línea de Juárez was due to a dispute over taking control of this region.

Despite this fact, the State Public Security Secretariat declared a clean slate at the Grito de Independencia ceremonies and the Independence parade.