The tears of Kike Salas at the end of the match against Atlético de Madrid or the emotion of Isaac Romero when he celebrated his first goal of the season are a true reflection of the two sides of the same coin that is this Seville. A team with tenacity and courage, whose level allows it to compete for the middle zone of the League, with no real options of winning against the powerful. Not even by scoring three goals could he win. The defeat in Metropolitan It is a perfect metaphor for what the Nervionense team’s season is going through. A squad committed to the idea of ​​the coach, who leaves nothing behind during the 90 minutes, but ends up dying on the sidelines every time he plays a good game against a strong opponent. 60 almost immaculate minutes against those of the Cholo Simeoneto hide in the last half hour in the cave of their goal and see how they miss at least one point in extra time. One of the keys was the substitutions on both teams. The weapons that the Sevillistas had could not even remotely compare with the team improved by the locals with each substitution. White flag of surrender. The final frustration of Kike Salasprotagonist in Griezmann’s last control before the 4-3, was that of all the Sevilla fans, more than accustomed to this type of situation in recent times.

“It’s not that we haven’t wanted to, it’s that we haven’t been able to”. García Pimienta, coach of Sevilla, did not hide that his team had played the best possible game within its possibilities. He had put an Atlético team that is in a position to fight for the title on the ropes. And that the Seville team, once again conditioning its lineup to absences, went to the Metropolitano with four youth players, players out of position and some tactical variants, a priori, debatable. Soccer was responsible for proving García Pimienta rightsince he had placed a team with legs, which could compete in the duels against Atlético, although the left flank protected by Gudelj and Kike Salas made it 1-0. The one from Morón had to accept the decision of closing a large area of ​​the field, with the Serbian as a partner, always leaving last night’s captain a highway in his corridor with the side, as demonstrated in 2-3.

There were not many more options among those called up, demonstrated by the substitutions. Kike finished as a center back, with that mistake of going for the last forced ball and with his head lowalthough he had previously shown (he has gained confidence in the last month) that he can contribute to the side due to the intensity he brings to his game, in addition to good reading in decision-making. Two assists don’t happen every day, especially when a central defender is out of position.. The 1-2 play with Peque and Isaac is of a high technical level, just like in the third goal, waiting for the unmarking from behind that he throws Juanlu. Two of the three scorers were players raised on Carretera de Utrera, already established in the first team and convincing the coach on a day-to-day basis.

The responsibility of the youth players

The previous tenant on the Sevilla bench, Quique Sánchez Floresalready explained in the last months of his journey in Nervión that the team had to grow in the heat of players like Isaac and Kike. That it was about the future of Sevilla. Difficult to give all the responsibility to young people. You have to know how to surround it and make it grow without the burden of being the only references. The example is the Lebrija forward, who has taken a ton off his shoulders with his good goal. How much I needed it. Also Juanlu showed that there are few players with his ability to be in many places on the field. Without rest. And showing that the arrival on goal, which his coach does not stop defending to justify his opportunities as the second most advanced man on the team, has a justification. The Sevilla of the youth players is navigating the points that could be expected from a team that is learning to compete, but that does not have the ability to aspire beyond not struggling. With the children It’s not enough.