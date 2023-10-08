Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

Yesterday, 4 civilians from one family were killed and injured in bombing by the Houthi group on residential neighborhoods in the city of Taiz, southwestern Yemen.

Local sources reported that the Houthi group targeted a house for a displaced person in the Al-Dawa neighborhood, east of the city of Taiz, with artillery shelling, which led to the death of a child and the wounding of her parents and sister with varying injuries, while the wounded were transferred to Al-Thawra General Hospital to receive treatment. In a separate context, a recent international report stated that the cessation of oil exports in the wake of the Houthi attacks cost the Yemeni people losses of more than a billion dollars in 10 months, which hindered the legitimate government from confronting the deteriorating economic and humanitarian challenges in the country. A report issued by the Famine Early Warning System Network said that the Houthis’ threats to target government oil export facilities and ports, which have continued since October 2022, cost the recognized government total losses amounting to more than one billion US dollars until last July.

The report indicated that the government is still facing a severe shortage in revenues, as a result of the cessation of oil exports, in addition to a decrease in its production by about 85%, due to the loss of export markets, “considering that oil was the most important source of government revenues, as its exports represented 70% of total revenues.” Before the conflict.

According to the report, these losses significantly limit the government’s ability to confront the existing economic and humanitarian challenges and burdens, and also exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen in general.

Yemeni analysts and politicians warned of the continued violations committed by the Houthi group, and their repercussions on faltering efforts to bring peace to Yemen. Yemeni political analyst Dr. Abdul-Malik Al-Yousifi said that the chances of success of Arab mediation efforts to bring peace, return stability to Yemen, and renew the truce are high, despite the Houthi crimes and violations.

Al-Yousifi explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that there is a strong will from the Arab brothers and an international will to shift towards the path of peace. But unfortunately, all these valued efforts always collide with the Houthi group’s intransigence and unwillingness to advance peace paths, which must take place, to return the Yemeni state and political life to normal, away from conflicts and armed conflicts.

The political analyst expressed his confidence in the ability of the Arab countries to reach a political settlement, and prepare the Yemeni situation to enter into consultations for a comprehensive peace solution with the Houthi group, and resolve all outstanding issues, warning that the “Houthi” group would stand as a stumbling block in the way of any political settlement, and obstruct the return of peace in the country. Yemen.

For his part, the former Yemeni Minister of Endowments and member of the legal team of the Presidency Council, Judge Dr. Ahmed Attiya, said that Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman are making tremendous efforts to put an end to the violations of the Houthi group since its coup against legitimacy in 2014, to restore stability, and to spare the blood of the Yemeni people.

The former Yemeni Minister of Endowments explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that mediation efforts to achieve peace in Yemen are being met by the Houthis with hostile acts against civilians and the bombing of populated cities.

Attiya noted that the Houthi group is carrying out provocative actions against the Yemeni people, as it organized a huge military parade a few days ago in Sanaa, 9 years after it took control of the Yemeni capital, in a show of force that comes at the same time that negotiations are being held to end the bloody conflict in Yemen, which is mired in war. With the aim of conveying messages that he does not want peace and wants war.

The former Minister of Endowments concluded that Yemen appreciates the Arab mediation efforts, and encourages hands to continue the process of achieving peace, despite what happened from the Houthi group, perhaps we will reach a way out of this crisis.