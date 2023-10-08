Kinshasa (agencies)

At least 5 civilians were killed and more than 51,000 people were forced to flee their homes, according to what the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced after new clashes in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Following 6 months of unstable calm, punctuated by attacks, battles resumed in early October between local armed groups and M23 rebels in North Kivu province.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that “the renewal of violent clashes since the beginning of October raises fears of a further deterioration in the humanitarian situation.”

Although the main armed groups in North Kivu met at the end of September at the invitation of the military authorities in Goma, the provincial capital, and declared their willingness to lay down their arms, they launched coordinated attacks on villages in the Masisi and Rutshuru regions in early October. .

In videos shared on social media, these militiamen claim to be “volunteers to defend the homeland” and film themselves shooting at and burning homes.

Traffic stopped on one of the main roads in North Kivu due to the clashes.

The North Kivu region borders Rwanda and Uganda, and has witnessed ongoing armed violence for about 30 years.