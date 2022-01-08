The National Civil Defense, through the National Center for Risk and Disaster Management (Cenad), warned of heavy rains in four states this weekend. On this Friday (7), two meteorological warnings of great danger (red) were issued by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) for Goiás, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro.

According to Inmet, the expected rainfall is above 100 millimeters (mm) per day. Given this scenario, the National Civil Defense and Protection System will monitor the evolution of warnings in real time and the regions that should be affected have already been notified of the situation.

Inmet also highlighted the performance of the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS) phenomenon in a large part of Minas Gerais. SACZ is characterized when a strip of clouds is practically stationary, causing a large amount of continuous rain in the same area for at least four days.

Forecasts indicate volumes greater than 100 mm per day for the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, for the Zona da Mata Mineira, for the Rio Doce and for the northwest and west regions of the state.

Maranhao and Bahia

Inmet also issued an alert of heavy rain for some west of Bahia, in the regions between Brumado and Vitória da Conquista, up to Porto Seguro and Teixeira de Freitas, on the south coast, close to the border with Minas Gerais. Since the beginning of the floods in Bahia, more than 850,000 people have been affected. So far, there have been 26 deaths and more than 90,000 people homeless or displaced. A total of 164 municipalities in Bahia are still in an emergency situation.

In Maranhão, the Fire Department updated the number of families displaced by the floods to 695. The municipalities of Mirador, Grajaú, Barra do Corda, Jatobá, Paraibano and Formosa da Serra Negra are in an emergency situation.

