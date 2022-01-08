The famous composer, producer, bass player and vocalist of the Mashina Vremeni group Alexander Kutikov told Moslente about his life in a Moscow communal apartment.

According to the musician, when he was still a child, his family had to move from a four-room apartment on Patriarch’s Ponds to a communal apartment. In addition to them, seven more families lived there, which was a real blow to the psyche for young Kutikov.

“All the domestic squabbles that were in such apartments, all the enmity between neighbors – everything happened in front of my eyes. And it was just a shock. At that time, nothing made me happy, and I just went out into the street, ”the musician recalls. He admitted that music saved the young man from crime, which probably could await him in the future.

