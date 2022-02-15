A sea of ​​scarves flooded the Jose Alvalade before the duel. Also at the end. In Lisbon believed in a miracle, but the faith of the sportinguista fans lasted half an hour. Phil Foden then scored the third of the night and left the eliminatory hearing for sentencing. The Mancunians dominated. Tremendously superior, the rival defense offered them favors they didn’t need. And they didn’t reject either. They pushed up to force errors. They pushed the local defense to the baseline to create space for reinforcements coming from behind.

It was cruel, at times. Bernardwho had already scored a great goal in the 17th minute, poked at the wound on the brink of rest. Silva He was one of the four cityzens with a past at Benfica, Sporting’s rival. They were all plugged in. Joao Cancelo He gave a key pass in the action of the fourth goal. Raheem Sterling He took a direct kick to the top corner after the restart to get the fifth. Guardiola then rested several players while his team kept a clean sheet for the first time this season in Europe.. A course that continues.

Manchester City has it done. He fulfilled the task. She spares him the turn. Probably also to Sportingwhose objective in Etihad Stadium will be to avoid another sky walk. Otherwise they are in danger of suffering the heaviest defeat in the history of the round of 16 of the Champions League. They would break their own record, set in 2009 when they fell 12-1 on aggregate against bayern. On that occasion they already lost by five goals in the first leg.

#City #sentences #Sporting