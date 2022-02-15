Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Revenues from covid-19 to the general hospital, from 4 it rose to 12, highlighted the director Carlos Leonel Verdugo Hernández Later.

One of the patients is a child, a 30-year-old person and the rest are older adults.

The official stressed that they already have a second level ready with 40 beds for infected patients that require hospitalization.

After the events of the election of the queens and carnival demonstrations in 8 to 10 days, the rebound in cases could begin.

Now wait what happens with the party that apparently does go, already with all the pre-carnival events everything indicates that there will be a party and “we have to be prepared for whatever comes,” said the doctor.

The doctor appeals to the responsibility of citizens and to avoid going to massive events if the carnival is authorized.

On two occasions he was summoned to a meeting of the municipal health council but was later cancelled.

Read more: Municipality of Mazatlan goes for cause of NAFTA debt

Today they are waiting for the decision to be taken on Friday the 19th, by the state and municipal authority.