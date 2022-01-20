The City of São Paulo informed that it will start on Saturday, 22, the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years of age without comorbidities. The expansion of the public was possible because of the release for use of Coronavac. The immunizing agent produced by Butantan can be applied to children over 6 years of age. Children aged 5 years should receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute was approved this Thursday, 20, by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The capital received 801,000 doses of the immunizing agent. On Friday, the 21st, the vaccines will be sent to the storage and distribution stations and then they will be delivered to all regions and units so that immunization can be started the next day.

Vaccination for children on Saturday will be available at 205 vaccination posts, including 125 Basic Health Units (BHUs) open exclusively for the vaccination of children. As of Monday, the 24th, childhood vaccination will be available at all 469 UBSs in the capital. The list of stations that will open on Saturday is available here.

According to the Secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the release of Coronavac by Anvisa makes it possible to expand vaccination to all children. This week, the immunization of children with comorbidities and disabilities with the Pfizer vaccine began in São Paulo – the only one that was approved until then for the pediatric population.

Children 5 years of age and immunosuppressed will continue to be vaccinated exclusively with the Pfizer vaccine because Anvisa’s approval this Thursday releases Coronavac only for children over 6 years of age and who are not immunocompromised.

To take the vaccine, children must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and present an identification document (preferably CPF) and vaccination card.

