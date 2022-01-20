A brace from Muniain and a goal from Inigo Martinez reward the Basques: it ends 3-2 in San Mamés. The Catalans are eliminated and Ansu Fati also lose, victim of yet another seasonal injury

Breathless challenge and full of emotions in San Mamés, where Barça surrendered to an inexhaustible Athletic after 120 ‘of battle. The Catalans say goodbye to the King’s Cup, giving way to the Basques, who find the well-deserved prize after going ahead three times. Marcelino’s team lives a memorable evening thanks to an amazing collective test and the numbers of the Williams brothers and the home idol Muniain, who opens the accounts at 2 ‘to close them at 116’ on a penalty kick. Painful knockout for the Blaugrana, who say goodbye to another goal and also lose Ansu Fati, victim of yet another seasonal injury. Athletic completes the quarter-final picture together with Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Betis, Valencia, Cadiz, Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca.

The case – The eve runs quietly because it is the sudden break between Dembélé and the Blaugrana, with the attached poison spread on the web by those directly involved (starting from the player’s outburst on social networks). The Frenchman – the club said in the afternoon – will have to leave by the end of the month in case of non-renewal. Faithful to the club’s hard line, Xavi excluded the player from the squad for Bilbao without the slightest hesitation. “The interests of the club come first,” he ruled, giving up one of the most in-form pawns of the moment (as demonstrated in the Super Cup lost to Madrid). See also Madrid should not be overconfident after winning the Super Cup

Catalan wheezing – Without Dembélé or Luke De Jong and Depay, Xavi initially leaves Ansu Fati on the bench, focusing once again on the newcomer Ferran Torres and on the pair of singer-songwriters Jutglà-Abde. But to steal the show is another couple, the one who makes Marcelino’s Lions fly right from the start. The Williams-Muniain club literally sowed panic between Piqué and his teammates, inventing an amazing goal in the 2 ‘(right-footed shot by Muniain) and engaging Ter Stegen in four circumstances before the break. The Blaugrana are doing badly for long stretches, yet at 20 ‘they find a draw thanks to a masterpiece by Torres who imitates Muniain. An isolated flash, that of the Catalans, which however is enough to go to the rest in a draw despite two other gigantic opportunities for the hosts with De Marcos and Raul Garcia.

Basque Award – Much better the Catalans in the second half, when the inputs of De Jong and Ansu Fati help to make the maneuver faster and more fluid. The substance, however, does not change much compared to the first part, because Barça remains harmless in the last fifteen meters while Athletic continues to grind chances after the entry of the other Williams, Inaki, who at 85 ‘catches the crossbar with a poisonous cross shot. But 60 ” later the Basques reap what was sown, also thanks to a colossal sleep of the Blaugrana defense on a shot by Munian: tap-in by Inigo Martinez and San Mamés in delirium, unaware of what will happen in full recovery. Yes, because, at the last useful attack, Barça silenced the home crowd by finding the new equalizer thanks to the second shot of the evening in the mirror of the goal, a sharp left by Pedri from a central position that decrees extra time. An unfortunate Ansu Fati, victim of another muscular problem, stops there for the ninth time and night falls on the Blaugrana. Athletic still has energy to push with the irrepressible Williams brothers and, on yet another center from the right, the Var sees an evident touch of Alba’s hand. Muniain’s penalty and brace for the third and definitive Basque advantage that Barça ruled. See also ABN Amro allocates 90 million extra to compensate customers

January 21 – 00:39

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Barcelona #collapses #extra #time #Athletic #flies #quarterfinals #Cup