Twenty second. The classification does not deceive, but clearly reflects the catatonic state in which Manchester City finds itself. The 2023 champion is totally unknown. Guardiola’s team has only won one of the last ten games they have played. A full-fledged crisis and a streak as unexpected as the mess that City has gotten into, which also lost in Turin against Juventus (2-0).

One of the two greats was going to leave the match injured and the Old Signorawhich also arrived after four games without winning, dug a little deeper the hole in which the citizens. In the second half, Vlahovic, headed with the need to resort to the hawk’s eye, and McKennie, with an acrobatic scissors, had no mercy and took advantage of the moment of nerves that one of the contenders for the title is experiencing, which without Rodri is not himself. Not even Haaland can save a defense that has conceded 23 goals in this slump.

Goals by Vlahovic and McKennie

After four games without winning, Motta’s Juventus came out of their slump at the expense of City

To finish adding drama, in January, when the Champions League returns, City’s next game is in Paris against Luis Enrique’s PSG, who are also in need of victories because right now, despite the victory in Salzburg on Tuesday, they are still out of the first 24 of this crazy league.

At the opposite end is Arsenal, which Saka has taken to third position. The winger scored the first two goals against Monaco and assisted Havertz in the third (3-0).

Another winger, Rafael Leão, opened the scoring at San Siro for Milan, who had to wait until the 87th minute to beat Red Star (2-1).