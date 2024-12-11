At the moment, a large number of people live with a very worrying lack of energy. This, of course, makes them have physical and mental fatiguewhich prevents carry out more activities in daily life. Or at least the essentials in everyday life.

An unbalanced diet, lack of sleep or the consumption of energy drinks can also increase feelings of exhaustion, regardless of age. And there is a logic that leaves no room for interpretation: If our body does not receive enough nutrients it runs out of energy.

Properties

Against this background, it is worth highlighting a vitamin that helps our body function correctly. It is about vitamin B12which helps, among other things, reduce tiredness and fatigue, contributes to energy metabolism normal, to the formation of red blood cells already psychological function.

Likewise, it is responsible for maintain the health of all neurons and the brain. From the physical point of view, the vitamin is fundamental to our performancesince it will increase muscle mass and strength will be recovered and endurance.

What is it for?

But this is not all. It is necessary for a series of functions:

Functioning of the nervous system.

Prevention of anemia.

Energy production.

Prevention of cognitive abnormalities.

Protect eyes and vision from degeneration.

Produces healthy skin, nails and hair.

Where is it located?

Sources of vitamin B12 can be obtained from certain foods and nutrientssuch as:

Eggs.

Fish and shellfish.

Milk products.

Poultry.

Red meat.

Recommendations

Vegetarians and vegans, among others, are at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency. In fact, all the people who They carefully follow a vegan diet they may need take a vitamin B12 supplementsince the foods mentioned above are animal origin or animal derivatives.

The recommended daily amount of vitamin B12 is 2.4mg (micrograms) per day for adults. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should take between 2.6 and 2.8 mg a day. In children, it is recommended 2.5 mg up to 6 years and 4 mg until the adult stage.