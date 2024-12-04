The plan prepared by the group of experts to protect minors from the risks of technology was approved yesterday in the Council of Ministers. Its recommendations include the appropriate age at which minors should access technology and the use that should be given to devices in schools.

When should a child have a cell phone?

The report points out that not before they are between 12 and 16 years old. The device should preferably be analog. If it is a smartphone, it must have parental control.

What can they use devices from?

In no case before the age of 3, and it is not recommended until they turn 6. In addition, adults should avoid, as far as possible, using gadgets in the presence of minors.

At school either?

Traditional analogue teaching is advocated in Early Childhood and Primary Education. In Compulsory Secondary Education and Basic Vocational Training, it is only recommended to use devices as a “didactic tool, duly justified and supervised, and taking into account the age of the students.”









What if you have a smartphone?

Experts recommend that these devices come from the factory with built-in parental control to limit usage times and prevent children under 16 from accessing sites such as social networks.

What if the minor is an ‘influencer’?

The committee advocates for regulation to protect it and for “the express prohibition of exposing minors” on sites such as Instagram and YouTube. Experts especially point here to parents who are content creators who show their children in their publications.

How will they prevent them from entering TikTok?

With the use of “robust” age verification systems. The study points out that this should be used by any digital site that has content inappropriate for minors.

Will all this be mandatory?

Not necessarily. The recommendations will be used by the Government to expand the regulations for the protection of minors prepared by the Government.