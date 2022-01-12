The French manufacturer, without touching the external dimensions, has given its medium SUV a greater personality in design and created a new interior. The debut is scheduled for next summer

The Citroën C5 Aircross evolves with a mid-career restyling that significantly updates its aesthetics and interior. A more modern look, therefore, for the medium Double Chevron SUV that will arrive in Italian dealerships during the summer of 2022. The first images show a brilliant exercise in style where the designers of the French company have managed to make the vehicle more massive and imposing. compared to the 2018 series, without practically touching the main dimensions (length 450 cm, width 184 cm, height 167 cm, step 273 cm), using greater geometry and less roundness. Starting from the front which adopts a new aspect, more vertical and where the taut and sculpted lines create different overlapping levels helping to visually enlarge it. The “chevrons” have become independent and separate from the daytime running lights, marking an evolution compared to the other models in the range in which they extended up to the lights by means of a chromed profile: now they are black lacquered and highlighted by a chromed outline. Another feature of the new Citroën identity is the subtle and chiseled “V” shaped LED light signature, with a 3D effect through a decoration that recalls the keys of a piano. And also at the rear, it adopts a new three-dimensional LED light signature.

TOUCH PAD – The cockpit has been largely revised. The adoption of a new infotainment system with a 10 “cantilever screen that dominates a dashboard with various modifications, starting with the air conditioning vents repositioned and updated in the shapes, stands out. The 12.3” digital instrument panel is totally customizable, allows the driver to have all the necessary information in his field of vision. In the center tunnel, the gear lever has been replaced by shift-by-wire buttons and controls. In terms of comfort, you can request Advanced Comfort seats (already present also on C4 and C5 X) which can count on an extra layer of padding of 15 mm. In addition, the front seats are available with heating, ventilation and massage programs. For richer versions, Alcantara and perforated leather upholstery is available.

ENGINES – Space for passengers is not lacking, but leaves a record volume in the boot segment: from 580 to 720 liters in the thermal variant and from 460 to 600 liters in the plug-in hybrid version. As for the engines, the manufacturer has not given precise indications but it is conceivable to confirm the current range: 1.2 from 130 HP petrol, 1.5 from 130 HP diesel and 225 HP plug-in with 55 km of autonomy with zero emissions. 20 driver assistance systems announced. These include Highway Driver Assist, a level 2 autonomous driving system that combines the active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function with the active lane departure warning. Finally, the new Eclipse Blue color makes its début in the color range, a very deep and elegant blue. Finally, the four new Color Packs give further personality to the front air intakes and the Airbumps.

