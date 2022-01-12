Thursday, January 13, 2022
TV sports Viaplay captures MTV’s F1 team: Mervi Kallio continues as depot supplier

January 12, 2022
Niki Juusela will continue as a commentator on the competitions.

Formula the number one broadcasting rights were transferred to Nent Group’s Viaplay and V Sport channels at the turn of the year. On the other hand, the faces and sounds of F1 broadcasts remain largely the same: as a depot supplier, Mervi Kallio and as a presenter Niki Juusela.

In addition, experts are familiar with MTV’s C More broadcast: a former F1 driver Mika Salo, a former F1 race engineer Ossi Oikarinen and Toni Vilander.

In addition, the two-time world champion of F1 Mika Hakkinen is one of Viaplay’s experts.

Iiro Harjula is the host of the broadcasts and the producer of the broadcasts.

The F1 season begins in March.

The thing is complete.

