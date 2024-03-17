The sharing mobility project for Citroen Ami and Ami Cargo by Pykirent in Bari is bearing fruit. The French brand has in fact decided to embrace the start-up's innovative service to promote sustainable urban mobility. The service featuring the Double Chevron electric quadricycle is currently available in Bari but Taranto will also arrive soon and involves the use of 62 Citroen Ami units, 32 examples already operational and another 30 on the way, to which are also added 6 My Cargo hooks that meet the needs of professionals.

The results of sharing with Ami

The Pikyrent service has already achieved significant results more than a year after its launch: in 15 months, 18,000 total rentals were recorded, more than 70,000 km travelled, and 2,800 users who rented the French microcar for an average duration of each rental of approximately 15 minutes. From an environmental point of view, 20 tons of CO2 were saved. Furthermore, approximately 40% of active users are aged between 20 and 30 years and are mostly commuter workers and students who, in the morning, reach their workplace or university while in the evening they are mainly the young people who use the Citroën vehicle to go to nightlife areas.

The Citroen Ami solution

Cargo hooks are instead used by small craftsmen and traders for the transport of tools and goods. Pikyrent was among the pioneers, in the context of Italian shared micro-mobility, to use the Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric, appreciating their qualities of compactness, sustainability and accessibility. With zero CO2 emissions while driving, the revolutionary Ami – 100% ëlectric allows access to restricted traffic zones in urban centres, and offers a range of up to 75 km thanks to a 5.5 kWh carbon ion battery. Lithium, which recharges in just 3 hours with a standard 220V electrical socket using the cable provided on board.

How the service works

The start-up Pikyrent has developed a vehicle sharing platform for the complete management of shared mobility. To use the service you need to download the dedicated app and register by entering your personal details, driving license and payment instrument. So you can start by searching for the nearest vehicle on the map and, once you reach it, start the rental. At the end of the trip, the user ends the rental via the app with the minutes of the trip automatically charged to the payment method entered. Pricing is per minute with the possibility of purchasing vouchers, subscriptions and taking advantage of discounts. In Bari, Pikyrent manages all aspects: from the integration of the vehicles' IOT systems on the technological platform to the management of the road fleet and its loading.