The princes of Wales and their three children, on December 25 in Norfolk. Mark Cuthbert (UK Press via Getty Images)

In the world of politics, even in the real world, the best way to settle a crisis of credibility or a storm of lunatic rumors is to come forward: hold a press conference and try to establish the true version of things. In the world of the British monarchy, the strategies and means of communication are more hidden and twisted. You have to understand the keys. Therefore, in the Sunday edition of the newspaper The Timesstill today the most institutional, serious and British media that exists, claims that “Kate could address the mystery about her health in a public event,” and this information is attributed to close friends of the couple, it is the closest thing to a version. official of the current situation, which is intended to put an end to a wild week.

The main source of the long newspaper piece, signed as a great exclusive by the correspondent for royal affairs, Roya Nikkhah, is a friend of the couple, who has known William and Kate since their days as students at the University of St Andrews.

“They have always been very open when it comes to interacting with public opinion, and I can see the possibility that the princess spoke about her recovery at some public event. If she were going to do it, that would be the way to do it,” says that friend (the piece does not specify it). “They have always wanted to be clear and open, but they will do so when they feel ready to do so. I think that will be her instinct, and she will be the one to decide when he does it. They are not going to allow themselves to be rushed,” he adds.

The entire informative piece of The Times It is an attempt to redirect things, and to recover the data, rhythm and calm that Kensington Palace tried to impose in mid-January, when it announced that the Princess of Wales was going to undergo abdominal surgery in a London hospital. .

The official statement then made it clear that Middleton was going to remain convalescent for up to two weeks at the London Clinic, and that, “based on current medical recommendations,” it was “unlikely that [la princesa] will return to public activities until after Easter.”

The newspaper's information now indicates, in order to establish clear deadlines to contain public impatience, that “after Easter” refers to the end of the school holiday period, and not to the Easter weekend itself. That is, any day after April 17, although Kensington Palace has not yet published a specific date or event.

“It's not that they weren't aware that there would be a lot of speculation and interest [sobre el estado de salud de la princesa]but they trusted that people would give them the space [el respeto a su intimidad] that they had requested, as it happened for a month,” says the main source of the information.

The photo of discord

Until the photo of discord came to light: the apparently tender and innocent snapshot of Middleton, surrounded by her three children in Adelaide Cottage, the residence where the family currently lives, which the princess decided to distribute on social networks to celebrate the Mother's Day (in the United Kingdom it is March 10) and thank you for the support received during the previous weeks.

The decision of the main communication agencies to denounce the manipulation of the photo and remove it from their servers stimulated the most bizarre and reckless theories on the networks about the health, whereabouts or marital stability of the Princes of Wales. “The mistake was that Kate did not notify her communications team that she had done it.” [editar la foto]. But he came forward and asked for forgiveness the next day,” he tells The Times another source friend of the couple, who denounces the “hypocritical” reaction of the communication agencies and suggests that it was exaggerated.

Kate Middleton with her children Jorge, Charlotte and Luis, in an image released by Kensington Palace.

In the story of the things that aims to calm the waters, the sources close to William and Kate remember the obsession of the Prince of Wales, marked by the constant siege of the paparazzi that his mother, Lady Di, suffered for protecting his wife and family. “She has approached this situation with the desire to protect them and not fall into the madness unleashed in the media and social networks,” says the main interlocutor of The Times in your article. “Kate is smart, tough, resilient and has common sense. They're going to keep their heads cool. The public should let her recover in peace and let William do her double duty as Prince of Wales and as husband and father.”

But even in the most humble and conciliatory version of Kensington Palace about the real reasons that explain a fateful week plagued by communication errors, the princes of Wales cannot help but use the sting against the couple who have become their permanent nemesis in this endless soap opera that is the life of the Windsors. Guillermo and Kate's friends are responsible for making it clear that the couple, unlike Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are not obsessed with social networks — “always aware of the latest news on Twitter,” they say — although Be aware of what is circulating in the media.

“I don't think they should plan their next steps,” concludes the source of the chronicle. “The royal family always comes out better when they do their job. They should not plan any strategy to recover from the Photogate, but continue doing what they always do. Of course, when you take the next photo, make sure to take several shots so you don't have to use Photoshop,” she says ironically.

The next photo should be the birthday of Prince Louis, the youngest of the three brothers, on April 23. The ideal opportunity to leave the family snapshot in the hands of experts and avoid a new wave of conspiracy theories on the networks.

