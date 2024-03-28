Citra | Sitra starts change negotiations

The negotiations and changes are said to focus especially on Sitra's top management and middle management.

Finland independence celebration fund Sitra begins change negotiations, which broadly affect its operations. Sitra told about it in the article published on Wednesday in the bulletin.

According to the press release, the negotiations are being started for production and operational restructuring reasons. The negotiations are said to be related to the renewal of Sitra's strategy.

It is said that the actual change negotiations and the planned essential changes to work tasks or conditions are aimed especially at Sitra's top management and middle management.

Planned According to the press release, through the strategy reform, a change in the way the entire staff works is aimed. The goal of the strategy reform is to increase Sitra's effectiveness and efficiency and to curb the growth of costs in the long term.

General representative of Sitra Atte Jääskeläinen says in the press release that the reforms aim to “increase agility and efficiency in Sitra's operations”.

According to the release, Sitra currently employs 188 people, of which approximately 40 percent are temporary experts.

Sitra is a parliamentary fund established in 1967, whose core mission, according to its website, is “tomorrow's successful Finland”. Its tasks are defined in the law.