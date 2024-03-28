A fifth circuit court of appeals reaffirmed during this Thursday, March 28 the temporary suspension of the controversial Texas SB4 lawwhich allows state judges to order the deportation of immigrants, and the state governor, Greg Abbott left a strong response on the matter.

Last December, given the increase in the influx of illegal immigrants seeking to enter the United States through the border with Texas, the governor signed into law SB4, which classifies illegal entry into the territory as a state crime.

Despite the governor's efforts and after a long back-and-forth that reached the United States Supreme Court, a appeals court extended the blocking of the bill until next April 3 while the court evaluates a final decision, a situation that generated obvious discomfort in Abbott's office, and provoked a sharp reaction.

Illegal immigration into the United States has increased over the past year, reaching a record number in December. Photo:Getty Images Share

According to the information provided by Telemundo, Abbott assured thatdespite the blocking of the law by the courts, The state still has the legal power to arrest people who cross the barbed wire. arranged at the border months ago. Controversy over the power that he gives to the authorities, During the last week, the law had the temporary endorsement of the Supreme Courtwhich allowed it to take effect for a short period.

The determination, written by Chief Justice Priscilla Richmanexplained that despite the risk that the law is contrary to the Constitution, the “lack of financing, together with the lack of political will” have created an “enormous vacuum” in the field of immigration that “Texas, nobly and admirably, , some would say, try to fill”.

The Texas Governor's statement regarding SB4

A little over a month ago, The Texas governor's office issued a disclaimer regarding the usefulness of the SB4 lawpointing out Texas' constitutional right to defend itself.

“Texas has the right to defend itself due to President Biden's continued failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state. of the invasion on our southern border. Even from the bench, this district judge recognized that the case will ultimately be resolved by the United States Supreme Court,” he noted then.