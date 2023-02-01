Citizenship income, bargaining chip with an army of poor people

The story of the basic income is taking on surreal tones not because of the fact itself, in fact the income is present in other forms also elsewhere in Europe, but because a party has made it the only reason Of to be and to exist, becoming a welfare institution that, Moreover, disincentive from the look for work.

And this match is that of the Five starswhich has misgoverned Italy for too long by doing irreversible structural damage. Just think of the case of the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi who left a city on its knees on transport, waste, the surreal story of the Stadio della Roma and – lastly – the story of the ideological cycle paths that have now a real problem for everyone’s safety. The case of the Pineta Sacchetti cycle path which blocks the ambulances going to the Gemelli is emblematic. And if Conte’s governance has actually checked these ideological excesses, however, one remains, the fundamental one, and that is the citizen’s income which, due to the forms and methods of how it was conceived, lends itself naturaler to scams, like the various building bonuses, wanted by the Five Stars and to which Draghi had to put a piece, denouncing all the distortions. The problem, as mentioned, is not the RDC itself but how it was conceived and above all the fact that a party, the Five Stars, makes it bargaining chip with an army of real or presumed poor people.

In fact, the good and unexpected results of the Movement – especially in the South – are due precisely to what could be seen as a sort of “exchange vote”: you vote for me and I’ll give you the money. But what’s more, there is the fact that the measure is also drawn from a crowd of non-entitled persons and – something even more serious for a party that professes legality – from organized crime itself. Italy cannot afford to maintain this army of non-entitled persons. He can’t afford it, but neither would it be right.

This is why pentastellato populism, with hints of dangerous Peronism, has done so much damage and projected a particularly unprepared political class. Income is one demagogic measure And dangerous that not only opens at the crime but which produces discontent and annoyance in those citizens who, although not doing well financially, do not have the conditions to access the heavenly manna, because perhaps they have an inherited vacant house that does not yield anything and only produces expenses.

More than the Five Star Movement, we should call it “Five Income Movement”. For the rest, the political proposal of the Movement is null and that is the usual demagogic mix And superficial of an ascentific environmentalism that sees Beppe Grillo as the main inspirer. Magic balls to do sustainable laundry and the like.

Rdc, the Five Stars and the attempt to survive by incorporating the Democratic Party

The Five Stars are ending up like Giannini’s Everyman but thanks to Conte they are trying to save themselves with a rally in which the themes of the left were embraced with a U-turn, with the clear aim of climbing what was once the hated “Pdl -l”. It is a pity that the Five Stars governed for a long time in the last legislature precisely with the right-wing League in a union that is only superficially against nature. The fact is that if the quail jump Di Maio does it rightly but if Conte does it instead everything is normal. Mysteries and miracles of Italian politics.

