Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

Citizens affirmed that they pledge to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to listen and obey, and that they continue to be loyal and faithful to their wise leadership, preserve the achievements and property of the great country, and work to make more giving and effort for the sake of the elevation of this dear country. . And they said: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of the reins of government is the best successor to the best predecessor, and a wise and successful policy of the rational government, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and followed by the rulers of the Emirates, notably By the grace of God Almighty, and then the wise policy, the state enjoys security, safety, prosperity and prosperity in all fields.

They added: The initiatives of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, contributed greatly to an urban boom and a comprehensive development that covered all economic, social, political, developmental, humanitarian and international aspects, pointing out that the people of the Emirates will not forget the bids of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his memory will remain immortal in their hearts.

Abdullah Al-Hasawi

Abdullah Saif Al-Hasawi said: “The people of the Emirates congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, for assuming the reins of government,” pointing out that the state is following in the footsteps and approach of the builder of the house, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” , who laid the rules and foundations for the homeland, and instilled in everyone a love of the homeland and leadership, and this is what we see now.

He added, “Thanks to the wise policy and the wise view of the wise government, the state was able to overcome challenges and difficulties, without disrupting its rules,” pointing out that this policy has placed the UAE at the forefront of the best civilized and developed countries in various fields, and the most tolerant and benevolent countries. A helping hand to all.

Khalfan bin Sarm

Khalfan Ali bin Sarm said: “The achievements that the UAE abounds in in its development and civilized path are the result of the comprehensive care and sound directives of the wise leadership, which depends on the vision and conscious foresight of future developments, and the required plans, programs and resources to consolidate the foundations of progress in all fields, whether political, economic and social”.

He stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, assume the reins of government is the best successor to the best predecessor, and His Highness follows the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who established the structure of the State Union, and laid Solid rules that maintain the cohesion of the nation’s unity, and increase the cohesion and love of the people for their rational leadership. He added: “The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, gave a lot to his country and people, and was a leader who displayed human values ​​and principles of dialogue and tolerance among civilizations, and enjoyed a political approach based on friendship towards representatives of other peoples, religions and cultures. This was reflected in all Foreign communities living in the country.

Kayed Al Ali

achievements

Kayed Obaid Al Ali said that the achievements made during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, were great and visible in various fields, pointing out that he was able to raise the edifice of the Emirates and make it modern and coherent and complete the march, which was started by the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

He added: “Sheikh Khalifa, may he rest in peace,” will remain in everyone’s memory, and no one will forget him. We pray to God Almighty to bless him with the vastness of his mercy and make his abode heaven. Continuing to exert more effort to serve the country, stand by the wise leadership, and preserve the property and achievements of the great country.