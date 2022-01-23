With the intention of stopping the change to the General Statute proposed by Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, the community of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE) called for the closing of the Mexico-Toluca highway in CDMX.

Through social networks, the student community of the educational center called the rally in front of the facilities located at 3655 of the Mexico-Toluca highway, in Santa Fe, Alvaro Obregon, for this Monday at 8:30 pm.

While they have stated that they will block the passage on the road in the event that the General Assembly of CIDE Associates allows Álvarez-Buylla, director of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) amend the statute to “legalize” the appointment of José Antonio Romero Tellaeche as director general of CIDE.

In addition, this Friday they indicated that a student commission visited the facilities of the seven bodies of the assembly to deliver letters asking them to vote against the reforms proposed by Álvarez-Buylla, this Monday at 9:00 a.m. during the First Session Extraordinary of 2022 to which the Conacyt cited.

While this Monday will be the second date for the meeting, after the CIDE partners were summoned to a meeting last Friday, January 14, canceling it at the mere hour for not having received the folder with enough time to study it. the changes proposed by Conacyt.

While the General Assembly of Associates is made up of the Ministries of Economy (SE), Public Education (SEP), Energy (Sener), Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), as well as the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Fund of Economic Culture (FCE), and The College of Mexico (Colmex).

About the modifications

Among the modifications proposed by María Elena Álvarez-Buylla are that the head of the CIDE be chosen solely by the management of Conacyt, and that the Board of Directors only take notice of it, instead of making it official as it has been up to now, according to a short list selected by the body from which the most suitable prospect is chosen.

In addition, it would give Romero Tellaeche the absolute power to dismiss academics and students without justification and without having to consult with any of the councils that make up CIDE, to which would be added the power to create or cancel any teaching program and academic unit and of support, on which the Academic Council could only “opinion”.

At the same time, what has caused the most controversy is the part in which the profile required for the Academic Secretary of CIDE would be changed, to go from the obligation of having 2 years as an active member of the academic staff of said center, to having been an active member of the academic staff for three years in an institution of higher education or research with extensive knowledge. This, to let Jordy Micheli, imposed by Romero Tellaeche in the position, despite having been out of CIDE for several years, and that Álvarez-Buylla assured that it would only be temporary for the transition.