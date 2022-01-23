Produced by The Sixth Sense author M. Night Shyamalan and offered exclusively on Apple TV+, servant It is a series that every lover of terror and suspense should see. It has already become a critical and commercial success, which is why it has returned to its creator Manoj Nelliyattu Shyamalan, born in India and educated in Philadelphia, the credibility that his work deserves as a whole, not just a couple of movies.

What is servant about?

The series tells the story of Dorotohy and Sean Turner, a couple living in Philadelphia. Both have a comfortable and quiet life, which changes when they lose Jericho, their 13-week-old son. After being devastated by what happened, they undergo transient object therapy with a baby-like doll to help them get over the tragedy.

However, the opposite happens when Dorothy begins to believe that the doll is the real Jericho, so she hires Leanner, a woman with occult powers, to work in the home. Her arrival in the Turners’ lives will jeopardize everything they’ve built, as her ties to the cult known as the Church of Lesser Saints threaten the family’s well-being.

What is the third season of Servant about?

The third season of Servant opens with many questions: will the cult come to avenge Josephine? Jericho, will it be him? Will Dorothy ever get over the trauma by regaining her memory? Thus it becomes a classic Shyamalan product, a work in which real anguish is mixed with the supernatural and in which the plot twist or the change of tone will always be present throughout its 10 new chapters.

M. Night Shyamalan is the director of horror and suspense films such as The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Village, among others. Photo: Apple TV+

Cast of Servants:

Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner

Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner

Nell Tiger Free as Leanner Grayson

Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce.

When does the third season of Servant premiere?

Servant season 3 premiered on Apple TV+ on January 21 and a new episode will be seen every Friday.

Servant Trailer