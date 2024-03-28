In a game with few points, the Pioneros de Los Mochis beat the Halcones de Ciudad Obregón 70-62 in the seventh series of the 2024 season of the Chevron-Cibacopa League. Derrick Alston's pupils came from behind to break a streak of 3 losses and give joy to their fans who responded well to the Fan Fest promotion.

Both teams started the game without much aim.which generated a first quarter that was slightly dominated by the visitors with a score of 15-14.

In the second period the procedure did not change in the slightestwith both teams making few shots and with the same score as in the first, so the Sonorans went into the halftime break with a difference of 2 units.

After the break, the locals returned more plugged inbut as the minutes went by they lost steam and although they recovered points at the end, they also lost the third set by the minimum at 20-19.

The owners of the court saved the best for last, since they closed the match in a good way by winning the fourth period 23-12, to turn the score around.

Nigel Hawkins led the hosts' offense with 21 pointsfollowed by Jordan Michael Allen with 16 and Qiydar Davis with 11. For the visit, the best was Tanksley Efianayi with 18, followed by Tony Farmer with 12.

The Mochitenses return to activity on Tuesday, April 2 when they visit Caballeros de Culiacán at the Juan S. Millán Gymnasium in the state capital.