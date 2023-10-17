‘Chucky’ returned with its season 3 this October 4, 2023, a great moment for horror series and movies. This series has its followers trapped with an installment that promises to reveal secrets from the previous ones, so they look forward to each new chapter. Now, the diabolical doll is in an unattainable position for his enemies, who must do everything possible to catch him.

Do you want to know more about the ‘Chucky’ series? In this note, we leave you our complete guide with all the details of the third season and how to watch the new episodes ONLINE.

When does ‘Chucky’ episode 3, season 3 premiere?

Chapter 3 of ‘Chucky’season 3, premieres on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. This horror series returned with its new installment on the 4th of this month in the United States, in which Jake Wheeler, Devon Evans and Lexy Cross are also back, who must find a way to catch the diabolical doll, which has arrived at the home of one of the most powerful families in the United States.

What time to watch episode 3 of ‘Chucky’, season 3?

season 3 of ‘Chucky’ will release its chapter 3 from 9.00 pm in the United States. According to the trailer, in this new episode of the horror series, which is titled ‘Jennifer’s Body’, the motives of the diabolical doll will be revealed and the trial of Tiffany, who is accused of the wave of murders, will be seen.

Season 3 of ‘Chucky’ premiered on Star Plus on October 13, 2023. Photo: SYFY

Where to watch season 3 of ‘Chucky’ ONLINE?

The series of ‘Chucky’ is broadcasting its third season ONLINE through SYFY and USA Network, websites where you can see the episodes on the day of their release; The next, these will enable the Peacok page. You can only access all the services we mention if you are in the United States, so, If you live in another country, Star Plus is the platform that has started publishing the episodes since October 13.