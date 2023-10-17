Alec Baldwin, actor and producer of the film ‘Rust’, during the filming where Halyna Hutchins died. Europa Press/Contacto/Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Of (Europa Press/Contacto/Santa Fe C)

Alec Baldwin is close to knowing his destiny in the Rust case. New Mexico prosecutors will present evidence to a grand jury in mid-November from the investigation into the death of photographer Halyna Hutchins during filming that occurred almost two years ago. In this way, it will be the responsibility of a panel made up of citizens of the state where the tragedy occurred, to evaluate and decide whether the actor and producer of the film should be accused of homicide. “After an exhaustive investigation over several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show that Mr. Baldwin bears criminal responsibility,” special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said Tuesday. Associated Press agency.

Prosecutors’ decision puts Baldwin back in court, something that seemed unlikely for the actor a few months ago following a series of events. In mid-August, however, Morrissey and Lewis announced that they had received a new analysis of the weapon from which the bullet that killed the filmmaker came from. This, carried out by ballistics experts from Arizona and New Mexico, determined that the trigger of the revolver that Baldwin was holding was activated. This version contradicts the words of the interpreter, who from the first days of the incident claims that he did not pull the trigger and only cocked the gun.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into an unguided accusation,” said Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

FBI experts had reached the same conclusion in August 2022, when the federal investigation agency made its opinion known in a case that shocked Hollywood. The second analysis of the murder weapon raises the tension between the New Mexico Prosecutor’s Office and Baldwin’s defense for months, which has fought fiercely to prevent his client from being charged with Hutchins’ death.

Prosecutors in the case have moved forward with great caution. In April, Morrissey and Lewis dropped a manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, believing a victory in court was unlikely. The reason was that the gun used in filming had been modified before filming. This could have caused a malfunction of the weapon, which should have been checked by the armory manager and the assistant director before ending up in Baldwin’s hands. The lawyers of the actor and producer of the western celebrated the prosecutors’ decision. This allowed the performer to resume several projects in the industry, including a comedy with Mickey Rourke and a film about the incident that occurred in 1970 at Kent State University, during a protest against the Vietnam War.

The story didn’t end there. Prosecutors asked in August for a little time to assess whether they had a case strong enough to take to court. Morrissey, who has taken charge of the prosecution since March, did not rule out that the experts’ report could revive the accusation against Baldwin.

Halyna Hutchins’ death is almost two years old. In this period, neither the authorities nor the production has solved the great mystery of the case: how did real bullets arrive on the filming set? David Halls, Joel Souza’s assistant director (who was also wounded in the shoulder by the projectile), pleaded guilty in March to the crime of irresponsible use of a firearm. In exchange for collaborating with the authorities in the investigation of what happened, he received a reduced sentence of six months on probation.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the manager of the armory, also faces charges for omissions in filming. She has pleaded not guilty and her trial will begin in December. Her lawyer, Jason Bowles, assured a few months ago that the report assumes that the revolver was not modified, which would detract from the veracity of the version that the gun was fired by mistake and that, instead, it had to be activated. The FBI in their testing also documented that the only way the gun could be fired without pulling the hammer was after a hard blow.

