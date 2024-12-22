Christmas Lottery Pedrea 2024: what it is, how much it takes and how to check if you have a prize

The illusion of those who buy the Christmas Lottery is to hear the boys and girls of San Ildefonso sing one of the numbers that one has followed by “four million euros!”, which corresponds to the Gordo, awarded with 400,000 euros for the tenth . The second and third prizes are also very attractive, where you can obtain 125,000 and 50,000 euros, respectively.

But below the 20,000 euros that correspond to a fourth prize, there are still about 15,000 smaller prizes, such as approximations or refunds.

In fact, in 1,794 numbers the boys and girls of San Ildefonso sing “a thousand euros!” This is the stoning, which rewards the tenth with 100 euros, the cost of which, let us remember, is five times less.

How to know if you have been hit by a stone

The first option to know if any of your numbers have been awarded with this small amount is to follow the lottery draw. If you do not have the more than four hours that the event lasts, we have a faster solution. At the end of the draw we will open a search engine where anyone can check if their number has won a prize and, if so, how much.

Finally, since it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, the stones can be collected from the lottery administrations.

Christmas Lottery prize finder: check your number and how much you won

