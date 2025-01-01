Sunday, July 14, 2024. Eight in the afternoon. All the squares in Spain and their bars are packed with people wearing the national team’s shirt. In just one hour the Euro Cup final starts. 26 footballers, accompanied by Luis de la Fuente and his coaching staff, will play the fourth game against England in Berlin. 90 minutes later, champions.

A year before that magical night, few imagined that the Spanish soccer team would be so engaged. Not even after winning the Nations League in the summer of 2023. Luis de la Fuente’s men were winning, but they were not exciting.

On June 18, 2023, La Roja won its first Nations League after beating Croatia in the grand final. After the setback in the previous edition with Luis Enrique against France, the team was able to add a new title to its showcases.

The victory against the Croatians was not enough to excite the fans. Many considered that the Nations League did not have as much prestige as other competitionsto which we had to add a squad of players very different from the one that De la Fuente little by little was configuring until lifting the Euro Cup in Berlin.

Yeremy Pino, Marco Asensio and Jordi Alba were starters in that final. In the bank, men like Ansu Fati, Rodrigo Moreno or Fran García. Some names that, a year later, were not even considered to attend the Euro Cup.

At that time Few knew Lamine Yamal, star of this year’s Euro Cup. The pearl of FC Barcelona had already made his debut with the Blaugrana first team, with which he played seven minutes against Real Betis, but there were still a few months left to receive the first call from Luis de la Fuente.





At just 16 years and 57 days old, Lamine made his debut for Spain on September 8 against Georgia. He came on in the 44th minute and in addition to becoming the youngest footballer to play for La Roja, Yamal scored his first goal assisted by Nico Williamsthe other fundamental piece to hook the fans.

Between break and break of the domestic competition, The Spanish team was forming a small family in the concentrationsbut fans still did not see La Roja as one of the favorites to win the Euro Cup in Berlin.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany entered June as the rival to beat in the tournament. They played at home, It was Toni Kroos’s last dance as a professional footballer and had a list of top-level players. England and France also went to the Euro Cup as two powers very hungry for titles.





Despite everything, June 15 arrived and the Spanish team devastated Croatia. The goals of Álvaro Morata, Fabián Ruiz and Dani Carvajal They began an undefeated path of seven victories until they reigned in Europe.

It was only the first game, but after it came victories against Italy and Albania, both by a single goal. The team’s play was beginning to inspire, always calmly, of course. The short result made the team and fans have their feet on the ground.

Georgia crossed the path. By name, one of the weakest teams in the competition. per game, one that had to be watched at all times to avoid scares from Kvaratskhelia and company.

In a play of misfortune, Le Normand scored an own goal. The game didn’t start in the best way, but The team knew how to overcome and advanced to the quarterfinals with a solid 4-1. The next obstacle, the all-powerful Germany of Toni Kroos.





The excitement was beginning to grow. The match against the Germans was crucial. Not only the result, which would give us a place in the semifinals, but also the game. AND Spain knew how to put the host on the ropes and suffer in extra time to advance. That day almost all of Spain was already competing in the grand final, even though they still had to face France in the semis.

The duel against the French promised to be much harder than it really was. The Spanish won 2-1 in a match that the Gauls started winning with a goal from Kolo Muani.

De la Fuente’s team recovered well. Just 10 minutes later, Lamine Yamal equalized the score with a great goalone of those that you don’t expect a 17-year-old kid to score. Moments later, Dani Olmo completed the comeback. Spain’s heightened enthusiasm contrasted with Kylian Mbappé’s desperation, barely leaving a trace on the field of play.





The final whistle of Vincic, referee of the semi-final, unleashed euphoria. At the Allianz Arena in Munich and in every crowded square in Spain that saw how La Roja got into a final again of the Eurocup 12 years after Kiev in 2012.

Spain had already left two world champions behind, but He still had another high-level obstacle left: England. The British team, highly questioned for its play, reached the final in Berlin based on draws and close results.

The confrontation against England, with players like Bellingham and Harry Kane, was tougher than expected. Half an hour into the game, La Roja asked for a penalty on Laporte, which was ignored. Then, on the way back from the locker room, Nico Williams ahead of Spain. The dream was close to coming true, but there was still a little more to go.





Cole Palmer, who a year before won the U21 European Championship by scoring from a free kick against Spain in the final, returned the tables to the scoreboard. The goal gave the English breath, but Luis de la Fuente had a plan and his boys did not give up.

As they had shown throughout the tournament, the Red stars did everything possible to win. Many fans already saw a new extension, but in ’86 the savior appeared: Mikel Oyarzabalwho finished the tournament with three goals.

The Real Sociedad footballer’s goal returned Spain to the top of Europe. Álvaro Morata raised the Euro Cup to the skies of Berlin while millions of Spaniards proudly boasted about the team. Thus ended more than a decade of going through tournaments without pain or glory, of a notable detachment between the national team and the fans.

The euphoria of the entire country did not end that night. In the hours that followed, the streets were filled with red t-shirts. The Plaza de Cibeles was packed as in the best years of the team to receive the new European champions.

The enthusiasm of the young people Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, the experience of Dani Carvajal and Álvaro Moratathe trust of Luis de la Fuente in all his players and the support of the fans made it possible for the fourth European Championship to arrive at the Spanish team museum in Las Rozas.





And Spain’s exploits in 2024 did not end there. Even with the hangover from the EURO, the team ended up qualifying for the final four of the Nations League, a title that it will defend in 2025. Thus, Luis de la Fuente’s men close a dream year which makes them look askance at the 2026 World Cup. Why not dream of being world champions in New Jersey?