Every Sunday at noon Pope Francis comes out of the window of the Apostolic Palace in Saint Peter’s Square to pray the Angelus before thousands of pilgrims who usually come to this fixed appointment. But this Sunday, to prevent complications from a cold that he has been carrying since Thursday and to ensure the Christmas ceremonies, he prayed it from the chapel of his residence, Casa Santa Marta.

«I’m sorry not to be with you in the square, but I’m improving»has reassured as soon as it began. Then, he had a little lapse. “Concerns, precautions must be taken,” he explained. The truth is that he did not seem very worried because this Sunday he met without problems with more than a hundred children who are assisted in a center within the walls of the Vatican.

In any case, caution is fair since the Pope plans to inaugurate the 2025 Jubilee on Tuesday with the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica and then celebrate Christmas Mass. On the 25th he will have to go to the central balcony of the Vatican Square for the message “Urbi et orbi”, and on the 26th he will go to the Roman prison of Regina Coeli to open another “holy door”.

«Due to the intense cold, together with the cold symptoms that have manifested in recent days, tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, Pope Francis will lead the Angelus prayer in the chapel of Casa Santa Martaalso with a view to next week’s commitments,” the Vatican spokesperson warned late on Saturday.









On Friday, Francisco He gave the two speeches he had planned in a hoarse voice.and in one he added this explanation: “Excuse me, I have a bad cold.” This Saturday he did not interrupt his agenda and kept the two speeches he had planned.

“No child is a mistake”

This Sunday, the Pope pronounced the Angelus with a clear but slightly shaken voice, and he coughed only a couple of times. The images have been broadcast live on the giant screens in St. Peter’s Square. His brief homily was a hymn to the “extraordinary gift of motherhood,” to the “gift of transmitting life”.

«Let us not show indifference in the presence of a pregnant woman, let us learn to be amazed at her beauty, at the beauty of the pregnant woman. Let us praise God for the miracle of life. Let us remember to express joy every time we see a mother carrying the child in her arms or in her womb.», he proposed.

Francis has requested “that every motherhood be blessed and that in every mother in the world the name of God who entrusts people with the gift of life be grateful and exalted.” And then he claimed that “no child is a mistake”.

He has also asked Catholics to ask themselves if each one “supports and defends the sacred value of the life of children, from their conception in the womb.” And he asked the children “please” to “Don’t forget your grandparents”. “May no grandparent be left alone this Christmas,” he asked them.

Cruelty in Gaza

Before saying goodbye, he proposed that Catholics pray “so that at Christmas the fire on all war fronts ceases.” «Let the weapons be silent and let the birth songs resonate, in the Holy Land, Ukraine, the Middle East, and throughout the world.

In his usual review of current dramas, he stated that “with pain I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty, of children being machine-gunned, of the bombings of schools and hospitals. “How much cruelty!” He has also mentioned Ukrania, “which continues to be hit with attacks against cities that sometimes affect hospitals, schools and churches.”

Francisco has also mentioned the situation in Mozambique, where the opposition has denounced electoral fraud in the presidential elections on October 9, and the protests have led to clashes that They have cost the lives of about 100 people. “I renew to this people my message of hope, peace and reconciliation and I pray that dialogue and the search for the common good sustained by faith and good will prevail over mistrust and discord,” the Pope said.