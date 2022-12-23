Christmas is one of the most anticipated and celebrated festivities of the year throughout the world. However, it is not celebrated equally in different corners of the globe. There are differences depending on the culture, origin and religion of the nations of the world and their inhabitants.

In Russia, around the 18th century, Tsar Peter the Great brought the Christmas tree and various other traditions to Russia after a trip through Europe. Since then the celebration has changed over time.

Christmas in Russia is celebrated according to the Julian calendar, which is 13 days different from the Gregorian calendar used in much of the West.

The plump old man who wears red and a hat is not Santa Claus, or Santa Claus; he is known as Ded Moroz (grandfather of the cold) and goes with his granddaughter, Snegúrochka (Lady of the cold). He does not move propelled by reindeer and does not live at the North Pole, but travels with his faithful steeds and, officially by decree of the mayor, has lived for 10 years in the city of Velikiy Ustiug, almost a kilometer from the capital, Moscow. .

Now, New Year’s Eve is not the same day as for the rest of the western world, Ded Moroz travels to distribute gifts on January 7 and not on December 25 as we are used to. For Russians, that date is just a business day like any other.

There is also a dispute between two festivities, the original Christmas or ‘birth’ by its name in Spanish, and the Novi God, known as the Soviet New Year.

Both are very similar; they are celebrated by decorating a tree in homes, a table where family and friends gather with plates of food and gifts galore.

The difference is in the date, the Novi God is celebrated on January 1, while the Christmas of the ‘birth’ is celebrated on January 7.

The Novi God has a different origin. Se became one of the biggest holidays during Soviet times, the communists created an atheistic Christmas, that made them coincide with the new year. Despite this, in recent years, Christmas established 300 years ago has become more relevant for more and more people.

Under a 2005 decree, Russia enters a 10-day holiday beginning with the new year.

Christians go meat-free for 40 days, eat a sweet feast made of nuts and honey, and attend churches. And Moscow is displaced by the journey that people make to towns and regions far from the city.

