Misa Amane is one of the favorite characters of many people who are fans of Death Noteand that is reflected not only in figures but also in countless fan arts and more than one cosplay.

Much of the above is due to her beauty but also her personality. To such a degree that not only humans are capable of falling under Misa’s charisma, but even shinigami. At least two of them, Jealous and Rem, were attracted to her.

This kind girl, who was also noted for being a model and an idol, was able to win the hearts of fans. Too bad the same cannot be said of Light Yagami, aka Kira, who preferred to take advantage of her sincere love.

We recommend: Creators of Stranger Things will make a live action of Death Note for Netflix.

This is how he involved her in his Machiavellian schemes to prove his innocence to L, and incidentally, become the supposed god of the new world. Or at least that’s what her faithful followers thought.

Fountain: Instagram.

inside of Death Note Misa acquires the shinigami eyes ability, with which she can discover not only a person’s name but also how much time they have left to live.

Throughout the series this proved to be a very useful power despite its limitations. The aforementioned is only a little of what makes Misa Amane popular and one of the reasons why many cosplayers dedicate at least one cosplay to her.

Death Note’s Misa Amane in a ‘veiled’ cosplay

Misa Amane’s cosplay from Death Note what we bring you now is a contribution from cosplayer Nayra Dollkitty (@nayra.dollkitty). The outfit that she wears is typical of a gothic lolita or gothic lolita.

That is to say, it includes a black dress with a short lace skirt and with the particular design that appears in the manga and anime. It is possible to see the blonde hair that this character wears. But there is something that is missing from this interpretation.

Fountain: Instagram.

Of course, we mean the face of the cosplayer. It seems that she decided to only show the outfit she is wearing, since in the sequence of photos it is not possible to appreciate her face.

Fountain: Instagram.

It’s a shame because that gives the impression of being incomplete. So we will be left with the question of whether she happens to have red pupils to recreate Misa’s eyes when she uses her ability.

In addition to Death Note we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.