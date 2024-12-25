For many people and families, the arrival of Christmas comes with Christmas decorations, family gatherings, Christmas carols and, in general, much more hustle and bustle than usual. In fact, At this time of year it is common for cities and towns to dress up with lights, tinsel and all kinds of decoration to celebrate the holidays.

This also extends to gastronomy: nougats, Christmas cookies, ginger-scented drinks, dinners with starters, first and second courses, dessert and nougats… Christmas is also synonymous with eating more, something that also affects our pets, especially our dogs.

Did you know that during this time of year lVeterinary clinics often receive cases of nausea due to the ingestion of toxic foods. like grapes or nougat, as well as embarrassment due to the lack of control that we, unintentionally, have with our four-legged companions?

Anika Rytel, dog trainer and founder of Dogs and that’s itexplains that during family gatherings that we celebrate in our homes or in those of others, it is important that we are aware of the amount of pieces of food that can be within reach of our dogs.

Reasons to keep your dog under control

“Guests will be snacking and leaving pieces of food around the house, especially the smallest ones, and on many occasions they will be within reach of the dog, something that can be dangerous if they are chocolates (such as nougat or cookies) or grapes, due to its toxicity,” he warns.

To avoid any type of embarrassment or poisoning, Rytel recommends always keeping the dog under control. “We must know where it is and what it is doing at all times and, if we cannot be attentive, take him to his resting place or refuge to make sure he does not eat anything else,” he explains.

“In fact, we must not only be careful with traditions such as the taking of the twelve grapes on New Year’s Eve, but also on Twelfth Night, when we usually leave milk and cookies for the visit of the Wise Men from the East,” he exemplifies. “That night we have to make sure the dog can’t access those cookies.“.

AND What happens if our dog eats something he shouldn’t? or eat too much? Ana Moreno, a veterinarian at a clinic in Úbeda, explains that the animal will present a gastrointestinal condition of vomiting and diarrhea. “They may also experience lethargy, tremors, and, if they eat something toxic, seizures (although this is less common).”

We should go to the vet if we see that it is getting worse or if we notice that the animal’s mood has changed.

“In this situation we must go to the veterinarian if we see that it is getting worse or if it shows both symptoms, or if we notice that the animal’s mood has changed“advises the animal health expert. “For example, if he is down or has no appetite.”

In addition, emphases can also lead to cases of pancreatitis, very typical in dogs of breeds such as the Yorkshire. “As we offer them more food during these dates, the volume of fat they ingest is very high.more than his pancreas can manage, although it seems to us that we are giving him very little,” says Moreno.

“And not only do you have to be careful with food, there are also other Christmas elements such as poinsettias or mistletoe that are very toxic for dogs,” he adds. “The symptoms of poisoning in this case will be excessive salivation and oral irritation, That is, we will see that they lick their lips a lot or swallow more frequently.

In this case, the veterinarian recommends going urgently to a colleague, since The diagnosis of the animal will depend, to a greater extent, on the speed of action.. “The consequences can be fatal,” he concludes.