The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) has sent the Government the first phase of the ‘Spending Review 2022-2026’, which includes an analysis of the effectiveness and efficiency of Muface and an evaluation of public spending on financial instruments to support the productive sectors.

Within the framework of the action plan of the first phase of the ‘Spending Review 2022-2026’, AIReF has evaluated the expenditure derived from administrative mutual health care and has sent the preliminary version to the Government, complying with the deadline set, according to It is recorded in the minutes of the Steering Committee published on the website of the independent institution.

In the midst of a public debate and within the coalition government itself on the Muface model, AIReF has completed its analyzes on the efficiency and effectiveness of administrative mutualism healthcare, although its conclusions are not yet public.

Of course, in the minutes of the Steering Committee on this analysis it is detailed that the study is structured in four axles. In the first, the financing model of mutual societies, coverage and provision is analyzed, and a comparative analysis is carried out taking the countries of the European Union as a reference.

The second axis analyzes the characteristics of the mutualists and the choice of provision modality. The third axis focuses on hospital care and outpatient care. And finally, the fourth analyzes pharmaceutical provision.

Health expenditure

According to AIReF data, mutual health spending reached 2,230 million euros in 2019, of which 64.9% correspond to Muface, 31.3% to the Social Institute of the Armed Forces and 3.8%. % to the General Judicial Mutual Insurance.

Health spending by mutual societies shows a growing trend over the last two decades. Between 2002 and 2019, spending grew by 59.2%, which represents an annual rate of 2.8%. This growth was faster in the first half of the period (5.4% annually between 2002 and 2009) and slowed down in the second half (1% annually between 2009 and 2019).

Mutual societies are financed with the contributions of mutual members, the contribution and subsidy from the State, other various income (returns on accounts and securities, property income, etc.) and the remaining treasury.

With the contributions of the mutualists and the contribution of the State, health care and other contributory benefits of the mutualism are financed, such as subsidies for temporary disability, disability benefits, etc.

Most of these budgets go to healthcare. Muface dedicates more than 82% of its budget to healthcare and pharmaceutical provision; the Social Institute of the Armed Forces, more than 90% and the General Judicial Mutuality, more than 78%.

However, the objective of this evaluation by the independent authority is to analyze the technical and economic efficiency of mutual health care and, in particular, that provided through private entities.

Aid to companies

Along with the Muface analysis, and within the framework of the action plan of the first phase of the Spending Review 2022-2026, the organization led by Cristina Herrero has also delivered its evaluation on spending on public sector financial instruments in support of productive sectors.

The evaluation of public spending on financial instruments to support the productive sectors of the Spanish economy aims to evaluate the instruments in the field of re-guaranteeing and support for risk capital that have been reinforced by the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR).

The study is articulated in four axes of analysis. The first focuses on the relevance of the instruments, their design and governance framework. The second axis analyzes the execution of both types of instruments. In the third, the impact analysis is carried out, in particular, the targeting of each instrument and its impact on the beneficiary companies is studied. The fourth axis focuses on the analysis of the financing ladder to identify how public support for companies is produced jointly by the agents and instruments that make up the multiple window model of the Spanish economy.

However, and in accordance with the usual procedure followed by the institution, the Steering Committee has agreed to send the preliminary version of both studies to the Ministry of Finance and other affected public organizations for possible clarifications or observations.